Residents of Shanghai are the most open-handed when it comes to money gifts for children over the Lunar New Year, giving out 1,009 yuan (US$156) per “red packet” on average, a new online survey shows.

The gifting of cash in auspicious red packets is a tradition practiced on the eve of the new year. Most people would not receive more than 5,000 yuan in total from their parents and senior relatives, according to the survey.

Beijing dwellers would part with 910 yuan per red packet on average, putting them in second place on the survey, followed by people in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces.

Inhabitants of Guangdong province on average gave 281 yuan in one red packet, while those of Tianjin and Guangxi would give 278 yuan and 230 yuan respectively.

Only 20.3% of the children interviewed in the poll believed that the red packets belonged entirely to them, and 39.2% felt the money should go to parents for tuition fees or for other children’s red packets. More than 20% were of the view that their red packets should not be passed to the parents because children had things they wanted to buy, too.

The survey found 40.3% who said the money received would be saved up, though 36.7% were clueless about what their parents did with it.

Due to the pandemic, traditional visits to relatives during the Lunar New Year were cut down. The poll results showed that 27.9% of the respondents did not receive red packets this year, and 30.9% got electronic ones on the social media app WeChat. Among those who were still handed red packets this year, 41.2% said the amounts were much less compared with last year.

More than half of the poll respondents stopped getting red packets from their parents ahead of the Lunar New Year after they started working. In some families, the children would have no more red packets forthcoming only after they got married.

Among those surveyed, 61.6% of the people between 30 and 40 years old had to give out red packets without receiving any. The ratio for those aged between 25 and 30 was at 25.5%.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play