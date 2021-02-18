Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai was again denied bail on Thursday, just over a day after he was rearrested by police under suspicion of assisting an anti-government activist attempting to flee from Hong Kong to Taiwan.

The 73-year-old’s case was heard on Thursday by High Court Judge Anthea Pang, who ruled that unless there were any new circumstances to persuade the court to reconsider the granting of Lai’s bail, he must be detained until at least April 16. Lai remains locked up in the maximum-security Stanley Prison despite not being convicted of any crime, awaiting trial for fraud and colluding with foreign forces. He was briefly granted bail in December, but the city’s highest court overturned the decision just a week later.

In order to protect Lai’s interests, Pang — one of the designated judges appointed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam to hear national security cases — also prohibited the media from reporting any procedural content regarding the bail application.

Lai was arrested while in detention on Tuesday night for allegedly assisting activist Andy Li to flee to Taiwan. Li was one of the 12 pro-democracy protesters captured by mainland Chinese law enforcement at sea last August. Lai was charged with conspiracy to assist offenders and, under Hong Kong’s national security law, conspiracy to collude with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.

Li was later sentenced to seven months’ jail and fined 10,000 yuan (US$1,546) by the mainland Chinese judiciary.

