Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, reapplied for bail at the High Court of Hong Kong on Thursday. The case will be heard by national security judge Anthea Pang.

Lai is ordered to stay in custody after the city’s top court ruled against Lai in his bail hearing earlier this month. The Court of Final Appeal upheld the government’s challenge to a High Court decision to grant the 73-year-old media mogul bail under stringent conditions in December last year.

A panel of five national security judges ruled that High Court Judge Alex Lee has misinterpreted a key provision in the national security law regarding the tough new threshold for bail.

Lai, who faces charges of fraud and foreign collusion, was arrested by national security police again on Tuesday evening, on suspicion of assisting one of 12 Hongkongers captured by Chinese coastguards when they tried to flee the city to Taiwan last August. The rebel tycoon is also accused of being a core member and leader of the international lobbying group “Stand With Hong Kong.”

If Lai’s latest bail application is denied, he will be remanded at least until April, when his case is mentioned at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts.

Dozens of supporters were seen queuing outside the court to get a seat early morning on Thursday. Shortly before 10 a.m., Cheung Kim-hung, CEO of media group Next Digital, Chan Pui-man, associate publisher of Apple Daily, Lai’s wife and their three children arrived to observe the bail hearing.

“This is not just about Lai alone. All Hong Kong people are facing the change in the judicial system. We have to show support to the spirit of the rule of law,” said Peter, who arrived at 6 a.m. and was the first in line. “It is problematic that his bail was denied. [Lai] is put behind bars even before he is convicted,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation for Lai, who has the courage to stay in Hong Kong, even though he had the chance to leave.

Chung, a secondary school student, said he is a long-time reader of Apple Daily and is at the court to support Lai. Thinking Lai is innocent, he also expressed concerns about the re-arrest on Tuesday.

Edward Chin, a hedge fund manager and a core member of Occupy Central, said he is surprised by Lai’s additional charges. He stressed that the national security law was imposed without consulting any Hong Kong citizen. He feared that if the government continues its crackdown, “Hong Kong will no longer be Hong Kong.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play