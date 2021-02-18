Hong Kong’s city-wide COVID-19 vaccination program will start on Feb. 26, health authorities announced on Thursday, with the first batch of a million jabs produced by China’s Sinovac Biotech set to arrive on Friday afternoon.

Hongkongers can begin to register online for the vaccine next Tuesday, while the government will prioritize five groups of people. They are medical personnel, senior residents aged 60 or above, employees at residential care homes for the elderly or the disabled, officers responsible for environmental hygiene or from disciplined forces, cross-border logistics workers and flight crew members.

The priorities were made after the government consulted public health experts, the city’s civil service chief Patrick Nip told a press briefing on Thursday, adding that the priority groups could comprise up to 2.4 million people.

Another batch of a million vaccines from Germany-based Pfizer-BioNTech was expected to arrive by the end of this month, Nip said.

The government will set up 29 vaccination centers across the city, while the jabs will also be available in 1,500 clinics, 18 general outpatient clinics under the Hong Kong Hospital Authority and residential care homes starting in early March.

Most community vaccination centers — to be run by the HKHA — will operate for at least half a year. The government will deploy over 1,000 civil servants to provide assistance at the venues, Nip said.

Due to the rapid development of the vaccine, health minister Sophia Chan warned that possibilities of serious side effects or abnormal events could not be ruled out following the injection. The government will establish a HK$1 billion (US$129 million) fund as compensation for individuals who experience abnormal events after vaccination.

The more people getting the injection means the higher the chance for the society to return to normal, Chan said.

Hong Kong saw eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 10,821 people with 197 fatalities.

