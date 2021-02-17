A Hong Kong judge has dismissed an expert report on policing, calling it “irrelevant” to the criminal trial of seven prominent opposition figures on charges related to unauthorized assembly.

Defense lawyer Lawrence Lok on Wednesday submitted the report, which alleged that the police had an “unusual” deployment at a rally on Aug. 18, 2019, and failed to control the crowd. The defendants — including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai — were charged with organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly at Victoria Park.

District Court Judge Amanda Woodcock refused to admit the report, saying that its assessment of policing tactics was irrelevant because the police were not the ones on trial.

Woodcock also rejected the defense team’s request to hear testimony from the report’s author, British policing expert and social psychologist Clifford Stott. Stott was invited to a panel at the Independent Police Complaints Commission to look into Hong Kong’s 2019 social unrest but later quit because he was dissatisfied with the commission’s lack of investigative powers.

Stott wrote in his report that the police did not deploy enough officers to Victoria Park on the day of the rally, despite organizers saying they expected 300,000 people to turn up.

Thousands participated in an assembly that day that passed through Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park and eventually led to Central.

Prosecution lawyer Benjamin Yu said that Stott had criticized the Hong Kong police. He also questioned whether Stott had sufficient local knowledge.

Aside from Lai, defendants in the case include veteran opposition figures Martin Lee, Margaret Ng, “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho and Cyd Ho.

Two other democrats — Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung — were on bail awaiting sentencing, as they had earlier pleaded guilty to their charges. The duo will be sentenced on Mar. 22.

The unauthorized assembly charges under the Public Order Ordinance carry a maximum penalty of five years’ imprisonment.

Click here for Chinese version

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play