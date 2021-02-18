The sale of U.S. government-owned property in Hong Kong’s Shouson Hill has been approved by Beijing according to the buyer, with the move seen as a “friendly gesture” towards the Biden administration. In what was Hong Kong’s biggest real estate transaction of 2020, the sale of six luxury villas, which were the living quarters for U.S. consulate employees, to Hang Lung Properties was caught in a snag last year when the sale could not be registered by the Hong Kong Land Registry due to “diplomatic obligations.”

Hang Lung Properties confirmed that the HK$2.6 billion (US$335 million) transaction has finally been registered, and received the approval of the Chinese Central Government. The buyer and seller are communicating to complete the transaction with announcements to follow after, a Hang Lung spokesperson told Apple Daily. Apple Daily confirmed that the deal had been logged and completed according to records at the Lands Registry, and documents were signed by American consul-general Hanscom Smith and Hang Lung chief executive officer and director Weber Lo Wai-pak.

The two sides had signed the deal on September 30 last year. It was sold for HK$54,138 ( US$6,985) per square foot.

But as U.S.-China relations soured, the deal was caught up in the political spat. Hang Lung announced in December that the sale remained in limbo after the Lands Registry declined to certify the transition of titles, citing that the consulate wasn’t considered a commercial entity and therefore transactions cannot be regarded as ordinary commercial activities, but as “diplomatic obligations.”

The U.S. government needed to submit a written application to the Chinese government with at least a 60 days’ notice, in order for the sale to be registered and recognized, according to a statement drafted by the registry. Economist Kevin Tsui said the Biden administration has indicated that it would act differently than its predecessor, and seemed to have indicated that the two sides can resume communication. The new administration had adopted a different set of language, such as changing “Taiwanese President” to “elected leader.”

And China had responded likewise, offering an olive branch in preparation of reopening talks.

But Tsui said Biden is unlikely to revert to the Obama era’s relationship with China and will remain hardline on matters of national security, as it is an issue which unites both sides of the aisle.

The Shouson Hill property is of no real significance to either side, but had only become a power play in the diplomatic spat, Tsui added. Letting the deal go through is seen as a symbolic “giving of face” to Biden, and China’s way of showing goodwill.

