Hong Kong’s RTHK faces a major shakeup after a government review found serious deficiencies in the 93-year-old public broadcaster’s management and editorial judgment, sparking concerns that it has become the latest victim of China’s war against civil liberties and press freedom in the former British colony.

The publication on Friday of the 154-page report came as RTHK’s director announced his premature departure from the media outlet that has stood as a rare beacon of editorial independence in the region — and especially so in China. Modeled on the British Broadcasting Corporation, that independence, guaranteed by charter, has brought it increasingly into conflict with pro-Beijing politicians and both the local and central governments.

Conflicts have increased since the citywide anti-government protest movement broke out in 2019, with RTHK accused of bias toward the demonstrators and of being hostile to the authorities.

A task force formed by the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau last June found “deficiencies” in RTHK’s editorial management, a shortage of transparency in handling complaints and weak accountability.

For any public broadcasting organization, editorial responsibility and autonomy were “inseparable,” commerce minister Edward Yau told a press briefing on Friday, saying that RTHK deviated from the relevant provisions in its charter.

The broadcaster failed to cultivate a sense of national identity and citizenship among Hongkongers and was unable to strengthen citizens’ understanding of the “one country, two systems” framework, Yau added.

“What happened at RTHK today is a portrayal of what happened in Hong Kong,” RTHK labor union chairperson Gladys Chiu said, accusing the government of using the review as a means to suppress journalists who tried to tell the truth, tie down professionalism with red tape and destroy editorial autonomy.

A reporter, Nabela Qoser, became famous for her persistent questioning of government officials and the police at press conferences, especially the city’s leader Carrie Lam. She was earlier this year stripped of her civil service contract and offered a 120-day contract.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government appointed deputy secretary for Home Affairs Patrick Li as director of broadcasting, from March 1, in place of outgoing veteran journalist Leung Ka-wing, who resigned six months before his contract expired.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association was concerned about the damage done by the government to RTHK’s editorial independence, it said in a statement.

“RTHK is not only a government department and a public broadcaster, but also a radio station that serves the people of Hong Kong,” it said, warning that it risked becoming just an official mouthpiece if it could no longer keep authorities accountable.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play