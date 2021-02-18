Beijing may propose new electoral systems for Hong Kong next month, to ensure that the city’s pro-democracy camp would be excluded from the process as much as possible.

The new plans may include removing 117 seats in the chief executive election committee reserved for district councilors, which democrats would claim under the current system, according to the Hong Kong Economic Times. Six seats in the Legislative Council relating to the District Council may also be removed, while the election method of the geographical constituencies may also be changed.

These plans may be discussed at the annual meetings of the Chinese top legislature and consultative bodies in early March.

When asked if Beijing was planning to change the election systems, Hong Kong delegate to the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Tam Yiu-chung did not give a denial. He said he has not heard of the news and would not want to give a comment, but the public would know when such changes are made.

The Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macao Studies, a top think tank of Beijing, is also hosting a seminar on the implementation of “patriots ruling Hong Kong” next Monday.

Wang Zhenmin, vice chair of the association, told official media Xinhua in an interview on Thursday that “patriots ruling Hong Kong” is part of the “one country, two systems” principle, stressed by leaders Deng Xiaoping and Xi Jinping.

Shocking incidents had happened in Hong Kong as election candidates were racing to be more extreme and destructive than others, instead of competing for who would be more of a patriot and who would contribute to the city better, Wang said.

There are security concerns in Hong Kong’s systems and have to be changed as the situation developed, in order to better implement the principle of “patriots ruling Hong Kong,” he said.

A “blue paper” on Hong Kong published in 2012 by China’s Social Sciences Academic Press had already suggested that Hong Kong undersecretaries, political assistants and permanent secretaries should have closer ties with Beijing.

Veteran China watcher Johnny Lau said the new potential move by Beijing is designed to display its “comprehensive jurisdiction” in Hong Kong.

But he said Beijing often focused solely on coming up with solutions to current issues, and would unintentionally create new problems. For instance, the proportional representation election system was intended for the protection of the pro-Beijing camp, who was a minority after the handover. However, the system was later used by democrats for their own gains.

Hongkongers must adjust their mentality to not be too optimistic or too pessimistic, and they must find ways to spread knowledge and boost morale. They should also protest smartly with dignity and different strategies, Lau said.

