Three people from Taiwan and mainland China are listed on Time100 Next, an offshoot of the American magazine’s prestigious Time100 list that highlights emerging leaders around the world.

It is the second time Time magazine has published a list dedicated to showcasing people it deems to be emerging leaders, divided into the five categories of innovators, advocates, leaders, phenoms and artists. Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote that these were people “shaping the future,” especially in coping with crisis.

Under the leaders category is Johnny Chiang, chair of Taiwanese opposition party Kuomintang and the only person from the self-ruled island to go on the list. At the age of 48, Chiang is the youngest ever leader of the oldest political party in Asia. He has started a process to reform Kuomintang in order to attract more young voters, which is no small feat, according to Time.

From mainland China, vice governor of southern Fujian province and rising star in the Communist Party Guo Ningning has made it to the leaders category as well, while online salesman “Lipstick King” Li Jiaqi features under “innovators.”

Time’s Beijing correspondent Charlie Campbell wrote that Guo’s career and future were bright, given how Chinese President Xi Jinping had also begun his political ascent to the upper echelons of national leadership from Fujian.

Apart from politics, Guo, 50, is influential in the Chinese banking world as vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, one of the country’s four largest banks, according to Campbell.

Guo received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economics and management from Tsinghua University before joining the bank, where she worked and completed a PhD in economics at the same time. She rose up the ranks to become the bank’s first female vice president. In 2018, she also became Fujian vice governor and a member of the party’s provincial committee. In a political institution dominated by men, Guo was the youngest female provincial-level official in China.

Li, meanwhile, is seen as a rising social media influencer known for his skilled application of lipstick on himself. He once sold 15,000 lipsticks in five minutes in 2018, and more than 1 billion yuan worth of beauty products on a single day in 2019, Time said.

The youngest person on the list is 16-year-old American entertainer Charli D’Amelio, who has more than 100 million followers on video-sharing app TikTok. The oldest is 51-year-old Reverend Raphael Warnock, elected U.S. senator for Georgia in 2021. The list also includes English singer Dua Lipa, Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, Slovenian NBA player Luka Doncic, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

