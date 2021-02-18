A Chinese professor who is known for his hostility towards the United States was recently exposed for spending the Lunar New Year holidays at his house in the southern U.S. state of Texas.

Chen Ping, a 77-year-old senior researcher at Fudan University’s China Institute, revealed to Chinese news site Guancha on Monday that he was stranded in a house in Austin, Texas due to severe cold weather, which caused roads to be frozen and an electrical outage.

Chen said he had to buy a liquid gas stove to be used for cooking after driving to several stores, but he could not make it back in his car and only made it as far as a car park in his district. He could not walk on the pavement even with hiking shoes, and could only access his house via the lawn, Chen said.

Candles, lighters, charcoal stoves were sold out at local stores, and he had to prepare for a stoppage of water, electricity and phone service whilst stranded, Chen said.

Chen is also a part-time professor of economics at the Peking University, as well as the host of an online talk show.

Chongqing-born Chen earned a PhD in physics at University of Texas at Austin in 1987, and turned to economics after returning to China. He has often criticized the economic systems of the U.S., Europe and India, in order to promote the Chinese model.

Chen’s daughter is a U.S. citizen who studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and his son-in-law is also an American, according to public information.

Chinese netizens were critical of Chen’s apparent hypocrisy. Chen once said it was better to live in China with 2,000 yuan (US$309) than with US$3,000 in the U.S., and it was “ugly” for him to actually live in the U.S., a commentator said.

Others poked fun at him saying that it was courageous for Chen to live in the U.S. with his family, so he could gain “first-hand data” of the country.

