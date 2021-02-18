Controversy has erupted over China’s prestigious “two academies” of science and technology, following an announcement that a chief engineer for top liquor brand Maotai Group has been shortlisted for membership.

The title of “academician” is the most prestigious honorary title given out by the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is reserved only for top scientists in the country.

So, more than a few eyebrows were raised and feathers were ruffled when one of the recommendations for the title was revealed to be Wang Li, the chief engineer of Moutai, maker of a traditional distilled Chinese liquor produced from fermented sorghum of the same name.

After the company released the news, Li, 48, quickly became a hot topic in the media and was dubbed the “liquor academician.”

State media China National Radio released an opinion piece, saying that to consider the liquor-brewing industry as scientific innovation and research was controversial to begin with.

“To recommend researchers of liquor-making technology to become academicians hardly fits the country’s motto of ‘developing one’s country through science advancement’,” the piece read. “It also calls into question the standards and selection criteria for the title.”

Some netizens compared Li’s recommendation with that of Xie Jianping, dubbed the “tobacco academician.” Xie was a researcher under state-owned manufacturer China Tobacco and was elected academician in 2011.

An internet user said of Li: “She’s a liquor factory manager, or a sommelier, or a wine taster, not a scientist. If Li was so innovative, why had she never made news?”

Li is Moutai’s chief liquor engineer and chief controller, and also holds the titles of Chinese wine master, chief liquor taster and Chinese wine appraiser. She has taken part in various liquor-related research on taste, chemical compounds and more. Her published articles totaled 105 and had been downloaded more than 20,000 times.

Besides Li, others on the 2021 Guizhou shortlist for academy membership are Zhou Qi from the China Geological Survey Institute, Zhang Shenglin from the Highway Engineering General Company, and Guizhou University’s computer science and technology researcher Ma Jianfeng.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Academy of Engineering said that Li’s recommendation was still at the local level of being put forward by a provincial science and technology association, and she could not be considered an official contender yet. The spokesperson said the academy had noted her recommendation and would follow the regulations on choosing academicians.

The selection process for academicians was officially launched on Jan. 1. According to state media Xinhua, 161 new academicians will be picked to join the “two academies.”

