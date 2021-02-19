Four Chinese soldiers were killed and one suffered serious injuries during fierce clashes with Indian troops in a disputed Himalayan area last June, China revealed for the first time.

The four were given posthumous awards by the Central Military Commission for their ultimate sacrifice, state media CCTV reported in a military program on Friday.

China’s announcement came days after it reached consensus with India on Feb. 11 to disengage their troops, ending months of a standoff in the Himalayas.

On June 15, the 67th birthday of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a fight erupted between the two sides that became the bloodiest the border area had witnessed in more than four decades.

Twenty Indian soldiers died, 76 were injured and dozens more went missing, according to a report released by the Indian military. For months on end, China did not disclose any information of casualties on its side, until now.

According to the CCTV report, commander Chen Hongjun and three soldiers, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan and Wang Zhuoran, died defending the border and were given first-class awards. Colonel Qi Fabao, who was seriously injured, was also honoured by the commission.

The report did not disclose which military unit the five belonged to, or their ranks. Nor did it specifically mention the clash between the People’s Liberation Army and Indian forces, referring only to “foreign troops who blatantly defied a consensus reached with our country and breached the border in a provocative move in June last year.”

Qi was seriously wounded during the ensuing conflict, CCTV reported. Chen Hongjun and Chen Xiangrong broke through enemy lines to rescue him and “heroically sacrificed.” Xiao, who had managed to extract himself from the siege, returned to rescue his comrades and “fought until his last breath.”

Wang drowned in a river that he was trying to cross to save comrades from the danger, the report added.

Since April last year, the PLA had made a number of incursions into mountainous terrain that India claimed as its own, heightening the border dispute between the two countries. After the June fight, bilateral tensions escalated and a number of further clashes broke out in the later months.

