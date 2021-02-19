The trembling voice of a Uighur in detention brought home to a fellow countryman the reality of human rights abuses that Chinese authorities strove to keep under wraps within the Great Firewall of China.

Revelations of terror inside an internment camp were made possible by the American app Clubhouse, whose audio chat rooms allowed the actual voices of the suppressed to come through. It lent their claims a sense of truthfulness that differed from those on other social media platforms, said a Chinese student who called himself Zhang.

“This person from Xinjiang was filled with fear as he spoke. His whole voice was shaking. He did not know what tomorrow would bring. When I heard him, I was full of sympathy for him,” Zhang told Apple Daily.

“From their accents and emotions, I believe that they were telling the truth.”

The use of Clubhouse emerged in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China around end-January, and Zhang was among mainlanders who found themselves with unfettered access to traditionally well-censored topics in the span of a week or so, before government censors extended their firewall to the app on Feb. 8.

Dubbed an “online oasis,” Clubhouse had become particularly popular in mainland China as it provided a rare platform for thousands of Chinese citizens to freely discuss any topic in audio chat rooms.

The sudden clampdown by authorities left a feeling of emptiness in them. However, some of the users said that they treasured the brief but valuable connection with others outside the firewall, Apple Daily learned.

Zhang, who was born after 2000, joined the platform in early February. He was shocked when he heard about Xinjiang concentration camps on Clubhouse, he said.

“The bigger chat room had youths from both sides of the [Taiwan] Strait talking with abandon, and then there were Xinjiang and the Tiananmen incident.”

Conversations carried out inside the digital chat rooms were calm and rational, he noted. Unlike other social media platforms, the Clubhouse speakers did not verbally attack one another.

“What I heard were mostly polite and peaceful discussions. Despite holding different views, everyone listened patiently and waited for others to finish talking,” Zhang said.

Barbie, a Taiwanese woman married to a Hongkonger, shared her views about Beijing’s persistent suppression of Hong Kong and Taiwan.

She marvelled at being able to hear the views of liberal mainland Chinese for the first time, in a chat about Taiwanese independence.

“I’m very happy to hear different voices coming out from China,” Barbie told Apple Daily, adding that the discussions were rational and devoid of name-calling. The opinions she heard deviated from the logic of the Little Pink, the young Chinese nationalists, she said.

Tsui Lok-man, assistant professor of the School of Journalism and Communication at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that Clubhouse provided a public space for orderly discussion.

“We were born with the ability to learn better things and to resolve differences through dialogue. This is precisely what China’s Communist Party wants to censor,” Tsui said.

He said that the short exchange did connect people from mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao, including ethnic minorities, but it was certainly not the connection that the Beijing authorities would want to see.

