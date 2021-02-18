The population of Hong Kong shrank in 2020, the first time in 17 years, but officials shrugged off suggestions that it was due to an exodus of residents fearful of draconian national security laws.

There were 7.47 million residents at the end of last year, a decrease of 46,500 from 2019. The drop included some 49,900 who left the city for good — which was a 10-year high — although it was partly offset by 10,100 migrants settling in the city from mainland China.

“As an international city, Hong Kong’s population has always been highly mobile,” a government spokesperson said during the population announcement, without explaining why a record number of people were emigrating.

The coronavirus outbreak prevented an influx of mainland migrants and domestic helpers who would have made up for the loss via migration, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong has witnessed a brain drain since Beijing imposed a sweeping set of national security laws. The legislation is widely seen as the final nail in the coffin for Hong Kong’s freedoms as the mainland clamps down on social unrest and a widespread pro-democracy movement that has put the southern Chinese city under the international spotlight.

The last time the population recorded a net decrease was in 2003, when an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome took a heavy toll on the local economy and killed nearly 300 people.

