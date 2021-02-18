Beijing voiced strong dissatisfaction and opposition on Wednesday after a Czech Republic-based English-language newspaper The Prague Morning reported Czech Cardinal Dominik Duka as describing COVID-19 as a “Chinese virus” and originating from a “biological weapon.”

The Cardinal should “correct mistakes immediately and effectively eradicate the negative influence,” said a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Prague, adding that the origin of COVID-19 is a “complicated science” issue and could not be replaced by “groundless” second-guessing.

The origin of the coronavirus that caused the ongoing global pandemic is under intense dispute, and has strained relations between China and the western world.

China has allowed a team of health expert delegation from the World Health Organization to conduct a fact-finding mission in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first large-scale outbreak was reported.

The Prague Morning covers the entire Czech Republic, and central and eastern Europe.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play