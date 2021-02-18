China has rebuked a French newspaper that hailed the late Chinese doctor Li Wenliang for exposing the coronavirus outbreak on the mainland and criticizing Beijing for reprimanding him.

The report, published on Le Monde this month, described Li as a whistleblower and a symbol of progressive voices in China. He was being mourned by the nation on the first anniversary of his death on Feb. 7, journalist Simon Leplâtre wrote.

Li was among the first to point to possible human-to-human transmissions of what came to be known as COVID-19. His post was initially sent to former classmates and later reached Chinese authorities, who reportedly asked him to stop “making false comments.” The doctor subsequently caught the virus himself while treating patients at a Wuhan hospital and died at the age of 34.

Leplâtre praised Li for raising the alarm and priming his countrymen for the pandemic as the authorities were covering up the early stage of the outbreak.

The Chinese embassy in France denounced the news report, saying it damaged China’s reputation as part of a smear campaign against Beijing. The report was “unethical” and an “insult” to the deceased and his family, the embassy said.

“There is only one voice in Western society, which is the voice smearing China,” it said.

The embassy also denied that Li was ever officially arrested, although he was widely known to have been warned about his social media posts and was at one point investigated for “spreading rumors,” an act that could warrant a jail term.

The official denial did not seem to get buy-in from Chinese internet users. One person said on the Sina Weibo social media platform: “Without him, the pandemic would have been more serious.” Another wrote: “If the truth is concealed, the same mistakes will happen again.”

