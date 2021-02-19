Hong Kong’s electoral system should be overhauled to ensure only those candidates loyal to Beijing are elected, a leading Chinese legal expert said, citing national security concerns.

Han Dayuan, a lawmaker who helps oversee the mini-constitution that was meant to guarantee Hong Kong’s legal system and way of life after its handover to Communist Party rule, said the revamp was necessary because of what he called growing uncertainty in international politics.

Flaws and loopholes in Hong Kong’s electoral system meant it was impossible to ensure that all elected candidates were “patriots” who supported China’s national will and interests, said Han, a member of the Basic Law committee of the National People’s Congress standing committee. “Election security” was an important basis for national security, he told the official Xinhua news agency.

Han was speaking ahead of the NPC’s annual plenary sessions next month, where Hong Kong’s elections are thought to be on the agenda.

His comments were echoed by Beijing loyalist Tam Yiu-chung. Anyone taking part in Hong Kong politics must be a “patriot,” Tam, a former leader of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, the city’s largest pro-Beijing party, said on Friday.

The 2019 District Council election, where pro-democracy groups inflicted a heavy defeat on the pro-Beijing camp, showed a need for electoral reform, Tam told pro-Beijing news website HK01, accusing some candidates of plotting to take control of the city.

