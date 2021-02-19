In his first address to employees since his release from jail, Gome’s Huang Guangyu urged staffers to return the company he founded to its former position as the nation’s biggest electronics retailer within 18 months.

After receiving a 14-year sentence for insider trading, bribery and other illegal business dealings, the empire of the man who once ranked as China’s richest lost ground to Suning, Alibaba and JD. He was released on parole last June, sparking speculation about his plans to revive Gome Retail Holdings.

At a meeting of top management, Huang said he had come to a true understanding of the meaning of loving China and of loving the Communist Party. Gome should develop under the leadership of the party to help the country and the people flourish, Huang said, according to comments published on the company’s WeChat social media account on Thursday.

After reviewing his actions over the past 34 years, Huang said he now understood the responsibility of entrepreneurs to operate lawfully and to give back to society to ensure the long-term development of the company.

Gome should start the new year with a focus on responsibility, value, innovation and hard work, in order to earn back its original market share within 18 months, he said.

Huang said that while the company had faced many challenges, he thanked his employees for stabilizing the business and creating the foundations for its future.

Gome must follow developments of society and focus on its core business to secure customers and strengthen its brand, he said.

He urged staffers to work hard in the Year of the Ox to provide customers with great prices, fast delivery and superb service.

