Police took a “facilitating approach” to a high-profile illegal protest during the height of social unrest in 2019, prosecutors on Thursday told a Hong Kong court trying nine prominent pro-democracy figures.

Seven of the nine defendants, Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy” Martin Lee, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and former lawmakers Margaret Ng, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, have pleaded not guilty to charges related to organizing and taking part in the unauthorized assembly attended by 1.7 million people on Aug. 18, 2019.

Another former lawmaker, labor activist Leung Yiu-chung, earlier pleaded guilty to attending the unauthorized assembly but denied organizing it. Former Democratic Party member Au Nok-hin pleaded guilty to the case.

Local senior counsel Benjamin Yu is the lead prosecutor after Queen’s Counsel David Perry threw in the towel following criticism from British foreign secretary Dominic Raab that he was being “mercenary” by representing the Hong Kong government.

The specific protest heard in court this week took place at the peak of an anti-government movement triggered by proposed extradition arrangements with mainland China. The movement evolved into widespread street violence that met with a heavy-handed police crackdown. Thousands were arrested and scores injured.

According to the organizers, some 1.7 million marchers walked along the city’s major thoroughfares on Aug. 18 that year to oppose police brutality although the force had objected to the rally. The organisers branded the demonstration as “a flow of water,” urging demonstrators to congregate at different portions of the city in an apparent attempt to defy the police ban.

On the third day of the hearing on Thursday, Yu said the city police avoided causing chaos by adopting a “facilitating approach” to the protesters despite it being an illegal event. They made no arrests of the organizers on Aug. 18 to avoid escalating the situation on the street, he told the court.

The nine were not arrested until April last year, nearly nine months after the largely peaceful demonstration. Yu quoted public remarks made by organizers in the wake of the police ban, in which they appealed to members of the public to join the march as part of a civil disobedience campaign.

At the start of the trial, defense lawyers accused the authorities of abusing their power by barring the protest in the first place. The trial will last 10 days.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play