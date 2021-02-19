The chief of the Hong Kong public broadcaster, Leung Ka-wing, is stepping down half a year before his tenure ends in early August, under mutual consent with the government.

His replacement is Patrick Li, who has been deputy secretary for home affairs since July 2017, according to a government statement released on Friday. Li will lead Radio Television Hong Kong from March 1 as the new director of broadcasting.

Leung, a veteran journalist and media executive, is leaving a post he has held for more than five years, while Li is a career civil servant with no media background.

The government said that it earlier conducted an open recruitment exercise but was unable to find a suitable candidate for the post.

Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip said he believed that Li would “continue to serve the community with professionalism and dedication” and “ably lead the RTHK to meet the challenges ahead.”

Li joined the government in 1990 and rose to the rank of Administrative Officer Grade B1 in April 2019.

The various government bureaus and departments in which he had served included the now-defunct constitutional affairs branch, city and New Territories administration, and civil service branch. He had also worked at the Department of Health, the Security Bureau, the former education and manpower bureau, the former education department, the Home Affairs Department, the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Chief Executive’s Office.

Li served as secretary general of the Joint Secretariat for the Advisory Bodies on Civil Service and Judicial Salaries and Conditions of Service from 2009 to 2013. He was deputy director of home affairs from 2013 to 2017, from where he was promoted as deputy secretary of the Home Affairs Bureau.

Leung, 68, used to be a reporter, editor and managing editor. He was part of the management of a number of media organizations, including Television Broadcasts and Asia Television, before taking up the post of broadcasting director at the government department RTHK on Aug. 7, 2015.

After his resignation was announced, Leung sent a farewell message to all staff at RTHK in English and Chinese. “These past five and a half years of serving RTHK and society with you have been indelible, and I am grateful for every moment,” he said.

