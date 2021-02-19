Hong Kong police recognized that a massive public demonstration in 2019 would be a low-risk, largely peaceful event that posed little danger to the public, a police officer said in court on Friday.

Superintendent Simon Cheung was speaking about the events that led to the high-profile arrests of nine prominent pro-democracy figures including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and democratic heavyweight Martin Lee.

Cheung told the district court that, because the demonstration of Aug. 18, 2019, posed so little threat to public order, a commander decided to withdraw most police officers from the protest scene to protect police buildings from emergency events. Police classified the protest march as an “important public event”, he said.

The police later issued an order that required all officers at the demonstration to perform their duties in a “tolerant and tactful” fashion and to act in accordance with common sense, Cheung said. No arrests could be made without approval from the commander at the scene.

Cheung was the first police witness summoned by the prosecution in the trial of Lai, 73, Lee, 82, and five other former pro-democracy lawmakers. They are accused of organizing and knowingly participating in an unauthorized assembly on Hong Kong Island on Aug 18, 2019.

The prosecution has accused the seven of turning an authorized demonstration against a proposed extradition bill into an unlawful event, by appealing to other participants to march away from the agreed-upon protest venue and move like an irresistible “flow of water.”

The defense counsel, however, argued that the seven were only attempting to prevent the overcrowded venue from being dangerously jam-packed by demonstrators.

The hearing continues before District Judge Amanda Woodcock on Monday.

