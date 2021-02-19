China’s de facto national liquor has doubled in price during the Lunar New Year, defying efforts by distillers to curb speculation that has extended to even its product packaging.

Guizhou-based distiller Kweichow Moutai Co had set the price of the 500ml 53-Degree Flying Moutai at 1,499 yuan (US$232), but it was almost impossible to find a single bottle in stores or online, the China Securities Journal said in an investigative report.

Instead, speculators were asking 600 yuan for each paper box of the branded liquor, which would have cost no more than 3 yuan.

On the mainland, Moutai is served at state banquets and used to be a typical gift for high-flying bureaucrats. Demand plunged after Chinese President Xi Jinping launched an anti-corruption campaign, but appetite for the liquor has picked up again recently.

Before the Lunar New Year, the Kweichow company had banned vendors from selling the product in boxes. The distiller warned distributors that it would conduct spot checks and mete out punishment if the number of boxes fell short of what they should be having in their possession.

The company also asked e-commerce platforms not to set a cap on online purchases, and to clear last year’s stocks by putting all bottles produced in 2000 on the market.

However, the measures failed to stop market speculation amid feverish demand for Moutai liquor during the festivities.

The journal reported that barely a bottle of the 53-Degree Flying Moutai was available on online retailers including JD.com and suning.com.

Meanwhile in brick-and-mortar stores, the product was selling at around 2,700 yuan.

Six bottles of Moutai liquor sold in the original box could fetch 3,300 yuan per bottle, whereas those that had been unpacked were priced at 2,700 yuan, a market player was quoted as saying. That worked out to a cool 600 yuan for the paper box.

“People who get an entire box of Moutai are not buying for themselves,” the market insider said. “Otherwise, the paper box would not have mattered. Precisely because of the box, the per-bottle price can go up by another 600 yuan.”

A wine retailer said that wine merchants were the ones buying the product packaging. And not just the boxes, but also paraphernalia such as ribbons, wine glasses and carrier bags were all tradable.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play