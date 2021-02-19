China named Xie Feng as a vice minister of foreign affairs, fueling speculation that the former head of the ministry’s Hong Kong office will take over from Cui Tiankai as Beijing’s new envoy to Washington.

Friday’s promotion followed a Jan. 13 announcement that the 56-year-old diplomat would be transferred back to Beijing, having served in Hong Kong since 2017.

As vice minister, Xie is mainly responsible for policy-planning, North America and Oceania, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as translation and interpretation.

Before being posted to Hong Kong, Xie specialized in North American affairs, serving as a counselor at several of China’s diplomatic posts in North America between 2000 and 2014. He was the counselor and spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the U.S. from 2000 to 2003, and later became the minister from 2008 to 2010.

Several former ambassadors to Washington — including Li Zhaoxing, Yang Jiechi, Zhou Wenzhong, Zhang Yesui and Cui Tiankai — were all selected from among the deputy foreign ministers.

Meanwhile, Zheng Zeguang, 57, will reportedly succeed Liu Xiaoming, 64, to be the next ambassador to Britain. Liu reportedly gave his farewell speech on Jan. 31, after being posted to London for 11 years.

Click here for Chinese version

