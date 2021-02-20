Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Paul Harris has dismissed suggestions that the association could be banned from operating under the Societies Ordinance, calling it a “wild idea.”

In an interview with NOW TV, Harris insisted he would not resign from the Bar Association, saying it is “not an option in my head.” Harris has come under fire from pro-Beijing newspapers and other public figures over his membership in a British political party, the Liberal Democrats, as well as his previous work serving on the Oxford City Council.

A pro-Beijing organization called the Defend Hong Kong campaign held a small protest outside Central Government Offices on Thursday, asking the Security Bureau to investigate whether Harris’ connection to a foreign political organization could constitute grounds to prohibit the Bar Association from operating under the Societies Ordinance.

“It would be the action of a totalitarian state to shut down a whole profession on some sort of trumped up ground,” Harris told NOW TV.

Harris said other members of the Bar Association had not regarded his membership in the Liberal Democrats as being a problem as long as he resigned from the Oxford City Council, which Harris did before becoming chairman.

“Since I’ve come back to Hong Kong, I’m completely inactive [in the Liberal Democrats], and I will remain inactive as long as I’m living here,” Harris said. “My membership, really, is sentimental.”

Harris, who was the founding chairman of the non-governmental organization Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor, rejected suggestions that the NGO was subject to U.S. interference because it accepted funding from the Washington-based nonprofit National Endowment for Democracy.

“We never take money from a government,” Harris said. “The National Endowment for Democracy never made any attempt at all to interfere with Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor, what it did, or how it was run.”

Harris further rejected suggestions that he supported Hong Kong independence, saying that he was a believer in a high degree of autonomy. “If people are reading that as saying that I support independence, that’s a lie and it’s an outrageous distortion of what I say,” he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play