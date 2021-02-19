Prominent pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai shared a light moment in court on Friday with his daughter and a baby, during his trial on charges stemming from a massive public demonstration in 2019.

Lai, the founder of Apple Daily, could be seen cracking a smile when his daughter, Jade Lai, brought the baby close to the defendant’s dock before the proceedings began. But the infant repeatedly made noises during the trial, prompting Judge Amanda Woodcock to order Jade to take the baby out of the courtroom.

Lai is among nine people who have been charged for allegedly organizing and taking part in the unauthorized demonstration attended by 1.7 million people on Aug. 18,2019. March organizers said the huge throng walked along the city’s major thoroughfares to oppose police brutality, even though the police force had objected to the rally.

Apart from Lai, those on trial are Hong Kong’s “Father of Democracy” Martin Lee, former lawmakers Margaret Ng, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho, Lee Cheuk-yan and “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, labor activist Leung Yiu-chung and former Democratic Party member Au Nok-hin.

Lai is also facing multiple other charges, including some related to the draconian national security law, and has been denied bail.

The defendants’ lawyers have said city police abused their powers by banning the protest in the first place. For their part, the prosecution claims the nine defendants encouraged residents to take part in the demonstration knowing that it would be an illegal assembly.

