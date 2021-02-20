Limits on childbirth in China may be loosened in the near future, with three northeastern provinces expected to take the lead in promoting liberalization from family planning policies, according to a Chinese scholar.

Chinese Academy of Social Sciences researcher Professor Zhang Yi told Apple Daily that he believes there’s a good chance the whole country will loosen restrictions on childbirth after the “Two Sessions” parliamentary meetings in March, but the government will need to add other incentives to encourage Chinese citizens to have more children.

Census data from 2010 showed that three northeastern provinces, Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, had birth rates of 0.74, 0.76 and 0.75 per woman respectively. In more recent years, expenditures from pension funds in those three provinces have exceeded incomes, prompting the central government to introduce an adjustment system for basic pension funds.

Zhang told Apple Daily that the negative population growth in the region was a serious issue, and the implementation of the one-child policy had been more thorough compared to the rest of the country. Zhang added that if policies were not changed, there would be a rapid aging of the population.

China’s one-child policy, in place since the 1970s, was replaced in 2016 with a two-child policy.

However, the birth rate has continued to decline, with 10.3 million newborns recorded in 2020 according to a report on Chinese names released by the country’s Ministry of Public Security. This marked a decrease of 1.75 million births compared to 2019.

Zhang said the government should provide more incentives to encourage Chinese people to have children, including the introduction of free enrollment to kindergartens and extending the period of maternity leave.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee’s recommendation for the country’s 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025) mentioned raising the standards of childcare services, reducing the costs of child-rearing and education, and promoting long-term, balanced population development.

