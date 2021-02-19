An outspoken mainland Chinese scholar is defying pressure from authorities after he suggested that a public convention be formed online to write a new constitution for China.

Zhang Xuezhong, a former associate professor at the East China University of Political Science and Law in Shanghai, asked internet users to support his idea in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old, who issued an open letter criticizing the country’s rubber-stamp legislature for being illegitimate, said engaging the public to write a new constitution is a peaceful way to modernize China’s political system. It is also the reform proposal most likely to win support from different sectors, he said.

Zhang said he hoped his post would serve as an online referendum on his idea. As of Friday, his post has been retweeted 473 times.

Since Wednesday, authorities have asked Zhang to remove the post and several other posts where he discussed his idea. But the former associate professor has refused to do so, saying he did not want to give up his freedom of speech.

“Free speech is not a negotiable issue relating to interest. It is a matter of principle that should not be compromised,” he said.

Zhang was praised by some pro-democracy Chinese figures overseas for having the courage to speak up. Wang Tiancheng, the president of the Institute of China’s Democratic Transition, a United States-based think-tank, said Zhang’s campaign stands out in sharp contrast to the hopelessness felt by many in China about the possibility of democratization.

The key to bringing down many autocratic regimes in history has been the hope and imagination maintained by the people, Wang said.

In his open letter last year, Zhang said the Chinese Communist Party’s promise to rule by the people is contradicted by its long-lasting dictatorship. Something has to be done about the absurdity in China’s constitution, which on the one hand states that power belongs to the people while on the other requires them to accept one-party rule, Zhang said.

Shortly after he published the letter, Zhang was detained by Shanghai police for about one day. He became a target of mainland authorities for both his criticisms of the Communist Party and his work as a lawyer representing mainland dissidents.

Zhang was dismissed from Shanghai university in 2013 and had his lawyer’s license revoked by authorities in 2019.

