Indian forces are to blame for initiating a fatal border attack on Chinese troops last summer, and should be held solely responsible for all the deaths that resulted, China’s defense ministry said on Friday.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang accused India of deliberately provoking the conflict in the Galwan Valley last June and of twisting the facts concerning the clash.

His remarks came after state-run China Central Television revealed for the first time on Thursday that four Chinese soldiers died in the clash, which also left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China had previously been mute about its own casualties.

In a report published through its media outlet on Friday, the People’s Liberation Army blamed Indian troops for starting the fighting by setting an ambush and attacking Chinese troops with steel rods, batons and stones.

The PLA alleged that India breached a joint agreement by crossing the border and building camps on Chinese territory.

China’s account conflicted with that given by Indian officials last year, who said Indian soldiers were ambushed by PLA units in a mountainous area, after concluding that the Chinese troops had left that area.

A senior Indian military commander, cited by American broadcaster CNBC at the time, said it was the PLA soldiers who used iron rods, batons wrapped in barbed wire and stones to attack Indian troops during an eight-hour fight.

The four Chinese soldiers who died in the conflict were commended for their sacrifices by the Communist Party leadership on Thursday.

One of them suffered head injuries while his unit was outnumbered by Indian soldiers, while the others brought their fellows to safety under attack from “downpours of stones”, batons and other weapons, the PLA said in its report.

