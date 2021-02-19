A harshly critical government report on reforming Hong Kong’s public broadcaster has proposed wide-ranging changes including a new code of conduct to reduce “risks” associated with its programs.

The 154-page report from an official task force, released on Friday, denounces RTHK for “deficiencies” in editorial management, poor handling of complaints, weakness in holding staff accountable for their work, and other alleged shortcomings.

The semi-independent broadcaster, which is funded by the government but operates under its own charter, has angered pro-Beijing politicians with its often critical TV and radio shows in recent years.

Calls have mounted to rein in the broadcaster, whose editorial independence has long been seen as an indicator of Hong Kong’s press freedom.

The task force’s report came as the government announced the replacement of departing director Leung Ka-wing, a veteran journalist. His role will be taken over by Patrick Li, a civil servant from the Home Affairs Bureau.

The report said RTHK should improve its hiring mechanisms, especially with its contract staff, and create a set of guidelines to regulate the code of staff conduct. Officials have also accused RTHK of failing to cultivate a sense of national identity via its content.

Among the accusations, officials said RTHK’s supervisors lacked the ability to manage risks, allowing “criminal suspects” on its programme.

Although no name was given, it is widely believed that this is a reference to Gregory Wong, an artist who supported the pro-democracy campaign of 2019, and has been arrested and charged with protest-related offenses. He has taken a cameo role in RTHK’s “Headliner” program.

