North Korea has appointed a former trade minister as the new ambassador to China, in an apparent bid to strengthen economic ties with its closest ally.

Ri Ryong-nam, 61, replaced 79-year-old Ji Jae-ryong, who has served as top envoy in Beijing since 2010, according to the website of North Korea’s Foreign Ministry.

Ri was an aide to late leader Kim Jong-il, and the nephew of Ri Myong-su, former chief of the Korean People’s Army’s general staff.

He is seen as a specialist in external economic affairs. He was deputy minister of trade in 2001, and served as trade minister from 2008 until 2016. He had served as the North’s deputy premier handling foreign trade until recently.

The appointment might be aimed at strengthening economic ties and cooperation with China, which is North Korea’s largest trade partner and patron, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. It appeared in line with the country’s generational shift at key government posts, the news outlet said.

Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing have created an opportunity for North Korea and China to deepen ties.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play