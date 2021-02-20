A Chinese blogger has been arrested after raising doubts about China’s account of a deadly clash between Chinese and Indian troops at the Himalayan border last year, state media said on Saturday.

Chou Ziming, a former journalist who runs an account on China’s Twitter-like Weibo platform with 2.4 million followers, had written a Weibo post on Friday raising questions about China’s version of the incident. It came after China Central Television revealed for the first time on Thursday that four Chinese soldiers died in the clash, which also left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China had not previously commented about its own casualties.

“If you look at it carefully, the four who lost their lives were honored for their ‘rescues.’ If even the people who went to save others were sacrificed, then that must mean there were people who weren’t saved, which means there must be more than four people who died,” Chou, 38, wrote in a Weibo post.

Chou was then arrested by police in Nanjing, China’s eastern Jiangsu province on the charge of “picking quarrels and provoking troubles,” CCTV said in a report on Saturday.

Chou’s remarks garnered attention online, leading authorities to first block him from posting on his Weibo account for one year. As of Friday night, his Weibo account, including a second one, have been shut down by authorities.

A search result for Chou’s account only shows that it is no longer available because the platform received complaints about its “violation of laws and regulations under the Weibo Community Convention.”

Chou’s allegations triggered a storm of criticisms from several state media outlets.

“There is a bottom line for public opinion and a bottom line for the law. Anyone who tries to smear any heroic acts should be despised by the people and pay the price,” a People’s Liberation Army affiliated online media said in a post.

“A community of heroes, a story of life and death, a feat of one’s dedication to the country, is a representation of the soldiers’ courage, responsibility, loyalty and glory. How can it be slandered, distorted and smeared at will?” a commentary by the Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily read.

Chou was the first to reveal that Chinese actress Fan Bingbing had been put under house arrest in Nanjing, Jiangsu in 2018 as authorities were investigating claims of tax evasion.

