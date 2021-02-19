The more educated Chinese medical professionals are, the less willing they are to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, according to a newly published survey by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention which found a high degree of skepticism over side effects and efficacy.

Almost six out of ten respondents cited concerns over possible side effects among the reasons why there were reluctant to accept a jab, with more than a third doubting that the vaccine would work properly, according to an article by the CDC on the website of the Chinese Journal of Vaccines and Immunization on Thursday.

The online poll of 756 medical professionals from Zhejiang province found the highest resistance was among the almost one in five respondents with a postgraduate education, which the article said may be due to a higher level of exposure to social media. The results underscored the need for a concerted effort to persuade medics to take the vaccines, in order to ensure the success of the nationwide inoculation program, the article said.

Only 42.5% of respondents said they would be willing to take the vaccine after emergency approval was given, lower than the 90% acceptance rate among the general public.

Almost three in ten said they felt there was no need to be vaccinated because there were no longer any cases, while around a third cited cost and inconvenience of having to go to community health centers for their jabs among their reasons.

The online survey was conducted between September and October last year, with 70% of respondents from urban areas. More than 96% of those who took part had received at least a tertiary education.

Zhejiang was one of the first provinces to start vaccinations in October.

Male respondents were also more willing to take vaccines compared, the survey found. This may be because male medics were more likely to work on the frontlines of pandemic control, the article explained.

Mass vaccinations in China started in December, with Beijing planning to complete the program in May. But so far only one in a hundred people had received their two shots, according to Reuters.

