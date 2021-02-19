The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Hong Kong on Friday amid concerns that the mainland-developed medication has not been properly vetted for efficacy and safety.

Around one million doses of the Sinovac CoronaVac vaccine arrived at Chek Lap Kok airport in the evening, which officials greeted as a big step forward in the city’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

But widespread concerns have been voiced about the vaccine’s safety, especially in relation to the elderly. The Chinese-made vaccine has been described as providing only 50% protection against COVID-19, which some experts say is a relatively low rate of efficacy that could make it difficult to achieve herd immunity in Hong Kong.

However, a leading expert on a government advisory committee, tasked with vetting the jabs, insists that the vaccine is safe. Advisory group chairman Professor Wallace Lau has told reporters that the Sinovac vaccine will create more benefit than harm.

“We respect everyone’s free will,” Lau said, suggesting that those with safety concerns could await the arrival of other types of vaccine. The authorities have also ordered vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, which are expected to arrive later this year. Both, however, have caused similar concerns over their safety and efficacy.

Another expert, David Hui, said social distancing measures will have to remain in place until a majority of residents have received jabs. “We don’t know [when that will be]. It all depends on our residents,” he said.

Hong Kong will begin its inoculation programme next week using the Sinovac vaccine. The advisory committee has warned pregnant women and people with high blood pressure not to get the jab.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play