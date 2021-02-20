Only one out of eight complaints i-Cable TV journalists brought against the Hong Kong police for misconduct was substantiated upon the force’s investigation, the broadcaster said on Friday.

The sole case in which the police admitted wrongdoing involved an anti-extradition bill protest in Central in 2019, in which a riot officer treated Edwin Wong from i-Cable rudely.

Riot police were in the midst of dispersing a group of journalists when one officer said to Wong, “Get going, black journalist,” using a term for biased or unscrupulous reporters. The exchange, filmed by other reporters at the scene, showed the i-Cable staffer telling the police to “show some respect,” to which the police retorted that the officer was being “professional.”

The Complaints Against Police Office, an internal unit of the force, found “sufficient and reliable evidence” to back up Wong’s complaint, according to i-Cable. The news broadcaster cited the office as saying that the Independent Police Complaints Council had reviewed and agreed with the office’s findings.

Police promised to take disciplinary action against the officer involved, without going into specifics, i-Cable said.

Wong told another media outlet, Stand News, he did not believe the results were fair, or that the complaint mechanism or police’s behavior could be improved. He had also made two other complaints, about officers beating him with a baton and knocking him around during two other protests in the same year, but neither was substantiated upon the force’s investigation.

Out of the remaining seven complaints from i-Cable, the force said the accused officers were not at fault in four cases. Two cases “could not be proven” and one case “could not be pursued,” it said, according to the broadcaster.

In one incident, a reporter claimed to have been pushed away at a November 2019 protest by officers who shouted: “Get out! You don’t need to film here! Get out!” The force later said that the evidence was insufficient to prove i-Cable’s allegation of misconduct, but it would properly train the officers in question.

In the case that was deemed non-pursuable, a police officer was said to have been impolite while a reporter conducted an interview in Yuen Long. A riot officer, using a loudspeaker, told the reporter to “get back on the sidewalk! Are you deaf? Don’t you understand Chinese? Does this look like the sidewalk to you?”

The police classified the complaint as “non-pursuable,” but agreed that the officer had made unnecessary comments and promised to take appropriate disciplinary action, i-Cable said.

