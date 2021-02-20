Chinese netizens have mocked Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying for her remarks over the usage of Facebook and Twitter, which are blocked by the country’s censors.

The comment came after a recent Associated Press investigation showed that the number of accounts of Chinese diplomats who were active on Facebook increased by two times, and even three times on Twitter since mid-2019, and they had become superspreaders of disinformation during the outbreak of COVID-19.

Hua challenged the report at a regular press conference, asking if AP had looked into how many foreign media and diplomats used the Chinese equivalents of Facebook and Twitter.

“Why can foreigners use Chinese social media, and Chinese people could not use Twitter and Facebook?” she asked.

Chinese internet users were surprised by Hua’s remarks.

“Yes I do want to know why Chinese people could not use Twitter and Facebook,” one said.

“The party and the nation shielded the people from the invasion of the Western culture for their own good. Why don’t you understand?” another said sarcastically.

A third commentator questioned if Hua and other Foreign Ministry spokesperson were in fact Chinese, since they were allowed to be on Twitter.

Hua’s remarks were not included in the Foreign Ministry’s official transcript published online.

