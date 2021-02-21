A Nanjing blogger could be jailed for as long as three years for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” after he made social media posts that were said to slander the Chinese military.

The Nanjing Public Security Bureau announced on Saturday that it had detained a 38-year-old man in connection with online remarks that had “maliciously distorted the facts” and “slandered and disparaged the heroic troops who defend the borders.”

The Chinese government acknowledged last week that a border clash with Indian troops in June 2020 had left four People’s Liberation Army soldiers dead. Qiu Ziming, a former reporter with the Economic Observer, made a post on Weibo suggesting that the true number of fatalities could be higher.

Due to Qiu’s large online following and the “bad influence” resulting from his post, any eventual jail sentence would likely be around three years, according to Huang Wende, a lawyer interviewed by Chinese media outlet Red Star News. The outlet reported that Qiu had around 2.5 million Weibo followers.

Huang said that cases resulting in jail sentences of more than five years generally involved picking quarrels and provoking trouble on three or more separate occasions.

Meanwhile, in Sichuan, a male netizen surnamed Yang was placed under administrative detention for seven days for allegedly making similar remarks about the border troops on social media. A man in Beijing was also arrested after making such remarks in a WeChat group.

Chinese state media drew attention to the cases on Saturday, declaring in a Weibo post that “heroes will not be subject to offense and will not be subject to slander.”

The Chinese criminal offense of picking quarrels and provoking trouble has come under fire from observers who accused authorities of using it as a tool to suppress political dissidents. In one high-profile case last December, Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was found guilty of the offense and was jailed for four years after documenting the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan.

