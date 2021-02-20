Hong Kong police have charged Next Magazine’s chief editor and another reporter for allegedly unlawfully obtaining personal information, after it published the birth certificate of actress Cecilia Cheung’s third son.

Cheung gave birth to her youngest son Marcus in 2018, but the father was not identified. Next Magazine published the boy’s birth certificate and Cheung filed a complaint to the privacy commissioner.

The police confirmed that after investigation and seeking legal advice, it prosecuted a 47-year-old man and two companies under offenses for disclosing personal data obtained without consent from data users, via a court summons.

It also prosecuted a 40-year-old man for helping and instigating disclosure of personal data obtained without consent from data users, via a court summons. The suspects will appear in Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Courts next Monday.

Next Magazine Associate Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Mak King-hing confirmed he was one of those prosecuted. He declined to comment further citing ongoing legal proceedings.

The relevant report has already been removed from newsstands, but information revealed in the report can still be seen on other websites in mainland China and Taiwan.

News media were previously able to check birth and marriage records at the Immigration Department through publicly available information. But after the mass protests in 2019 where many police officers had their personal information published online, the Immigration Department changed its policy in October 2019 and required the authorization of the person being searched.

The privacy commissioner declined to comment citing ongoing legal proceedings. It said the maximum punishment for disclosing personal data obtained without consent from data users would be HK$1 million (US$128,980) and five years in jail.

