Online radio host Wan Yiu-sing has remained under medical observation in a detention center after being denied bail in a sedition case that involves a rarely used colonial-era law.

The D100 radio station host, also known as “Giggs,” is accused of making seditious remarks on radio programs between August and October last year with the intent to incite hatred and contempt against the government and cause discontent and dissatisfaction among the Hong Kong people.

He was denied bail earlier this month and will remain in custody until his next hearing on May 10.

Due to his low blood pressure, Wan has been placed under medical observation in a single room at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre. He spends every day alone and can only briefly interact with others when he goes to take a shower, according to Coco Leung, a D100 colleague who visited Wan at the detention center on Sunday.

Leung added that, at the end of her visit, an emotional Wan said: “Don’t only come once. Don’t forget about me!”

In a social media post, Leung said that Wan immediately became emotional when he saw her and another D100 colleague arrive at the detention center. “[Wan] was like a crying child, talking about how much he missed us,” Leung wrote.

Prosecutors have claimed that Wan endangered national security four times, including one count on August 8, when he allegedly expressed a wish to see Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her family dead after the United States imposed sanctions on Lam and other officials.

The prosecution told the court that police would need more time to go through a large number of recordings, speeches and financial documents.

Wan told his colleagues that he hopes to maintain a regular routine while in detention, such as by exercising and praying every morning. He also intends to spend time writing letters to his daughter which could then be compiled into a book.

