A provincial scientific body has defended its selection criteria for academic honors, after its decision to put forward a wealthy entrepreneur for a prestigious title came under fire from Chinese internet users.

The Shandong Association for Science and Technology on Friday said its choice of academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering was made according to criteria and requirements that could be viewed on its website.

The association’s candidate for 2021 is Chen Yumin, chair of gold mining company Shandong Gold Group. Mainland netizens have ridiculed Chen as a “golden academician” and raised questions over the integrity of the selection process.

Membership of the academy is considered to be the country’s highest honor in the engineering field. New members are selected only every two years.

Chen, 59, has been credited by some observers with leading the Shandong Gold Group to become the largest gold mining company in China.

A native of Anhui province, Chen held a doctoral degree and the title of senior engineer. Apart from serving at the Shandong Gold Group, he was also vice chair of the economic affairs committee at the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

In terms of research, Chen previously won second-class honors under the National Science Progress Award, as well as three first-class honors in the Shandong Province Science Progress Award. His work had been published in leading academic journals related to mining.

However, mainland media found that, compared to other scientific experts on the shortlist, the association placed more emphasis on Chen’s entrepreneurial achievements.

A similar controversy earlier erupted in Guizhou province, where the chief engineer of China’s leading alcohol brand, Kweichow Moutai, was recommended for the same title. Netizens branded the engineer, Wang Li, the “liquor academician.”

