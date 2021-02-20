Four former officials from Taiwan’s Military Intelligence Bureau were indicted on Saturday for leaking classified information to mainland China after their retirement.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office charged retired colonels Chang Chao-kan, Chou Tien-tzu and Wang Da-wang and former major general Yueh Chih-chung for violating the National Intelligence Services Act.

The four are accused of passing on confidential intelligence information to mainland China during several visits to the other side of the Taiwan Strait between 2013 and 2017.

Under questioning by prosecutors earlier, Chang said that he was “the first Taiwanese spy sent to China,” and was there during the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on democracy. He denied spying for the mainland, saying he was only trying to defend Taiwan. He was said to have met and dined with mainland officials as early as in 2013.

He recruited Chou and later Yueh to visit the mainland several times. Yueh accepted tens of thousands of yuan from Chinese officials who hosted him, the prosecution said in the indictment.

A retired Taiwanese colonel surnamed Liu was one of the key figures Chang, Chou and Yueh recruited to hand information to mainland officials, because of his role as head of the bureau’s sixth division as well as his research analysis of Chinese intelligence and warfare, according to the investigation.

Liu had an invitation from a friend to visit Hainan island, but he was worried about being called in for questioning by mainland officials due to his military background. The trio convinced Liu to meet security officials in Guangdong province, which would help him avoid arrest on the mainland.In January 2017, Chang arranged for Liu and his wife to meet security officials in Guangdong and asked him to “cater to” the authorities. At the meeting, the officials were said to have threatened Liu, saying that “they would not cause trouble as long as he cooperated.” They demanded that he hand over intel on his experience in the bureau, his duties and the cases he had handled.

Liu did not respond directly and was detained in a hotel for three days. He was eventually able to return to Taiwan.

Wang was recruited by Chang and Chou, prosecutors said. He was suspected of passing on the names, ranks and status reports of his colleagues at the bureau to the mainland side.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play