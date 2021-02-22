Two men have pleaded guilty to rioting in connection with the attack at Yuen Long railway station on July 21, 2019, where thugs dressed in white beat up passengers and bystanders in a vicious attack that stunned Hong Kong.

Lam Koon-leung, 49, and Lam Kai-ming, 44, were among eight people charged with rioting and wounding over the attack, widely circulated videos of which showed the assailants beating passengers with wooden sticks and other weapons. Six other defendants pleaded not guilty on Monday, the first day of a trial expected to last 25 days.

The attack at the station on Hong Kong’s commuter rail system was among the most violent incidents in the social unrest in 2019. The incident also sparked public outrage over the police’s slow response time, as well as perceived leniency toward the white-clad thugs.

Prosecutors said the two men were among more than 50 individuals who waved wooden sticks, threw objects and shouted insults at people dressed in black — the “uniform” of anti-government and pro-democracy protesters. They then rushed into the paid area of the railroad station and chased people onto the station platform.

Lam Koon-leung hit passengers inside a train carriage with his wooden stick, and Lam Kai-ming cursed at passengers while holding a stick, the prosecutor alleged.

The case got off to a rocky start, with District Court Judge Eddie Yip criticizing the prosecution for being ill-prepared and making a litany of errors.

Yip said he had to work overtime for the case because Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Chau submitted the necessary documents at the “eleventh hour.”

Chau said there had been a mistake with one of the attack victim’s medical reports, which was obtained in 2019. The mistake remained undiscovered by the Department of Justice and the police until days before the trial was scheduled to begin.

Chau also made limited mention of the injuries of the 11 victims, saying in court that they “had varying levels of trauma” but without giving specifics.

The prosecutor also asked to use the court’s display monitors, as those provided by the police were antiquated and showed “fuzzy” images.

The court is expected to hear from 24 witnesses, including 15 civilians and nine police officers.

Aside from the two men who pleaded guilty, the other defendants are transport worker Wong Chi-wing, cable worker Wong Ying-kit, merchant Tang Wai-sum, driver Ng Wai-nam, electrician Choi Lap-ki and Tang Ying-bun, a locally elected village official. They face charges of rioting and wounding.

