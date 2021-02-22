More Chinese security officials have joined the national security agency set up by Beijing in Hong Kong. Their appointments were revealed after the duo attended the inauguration ceremony of a pro-Beijing group on Sunday, alongside Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other leaders.

Zheng Zehui, deputy mayor and public security bureau chief of Zhongshan city in Guangdong, and Deng Jianwei, a member of the Foshan municipal party committee and a secretary of the commission for political and legal affairs, reportedly attended a public event in Hong Kong as bureau chiefs of the Office for Safeguarding National Security for the first time.

According to a press release from the Federation of Hong Kong Chiu Chow Community Organizations, which held the inauguration ceremony for its 10th committee on Sunday, the pair joined Li Jiangzhou, deputy director of the office, and the city’s education minister Kevin Yeung as guests.

48-year-old Zheng used to work at the Department of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of Guangdong, where he was reportedly the secretary of department director Liang Weifa. He was later transferred to the provincial public security bureau, where he became head of the public security management office. He was appointed as deputy mayor and public security bureau chief of Zhongshan in 2016 and retained the positions even after he took up the new post in Hong Kong.

Deng Jianwei, 57, originated from Foshan and has spent most of his career at the provincial public security bureau, where he worked at different units including customs and criminal investigation, before heading drug enforcement. He was appointed as deputy mayor and municipal public security chief of Foshan in 2017, before rising to join the municipal party committee in 2019.

Lam Cheuk-ting, deputy chairperson of Democratic Party, said the two officials might be appointed due to the geographical proximity of Foshan and Zhongshan to Hong Kong, which gives them a better understanding of the situation in the city. “[Central authorities] want someone to look over Carrie Lam’s shoulders, to make sure she is doing well in protecting national security.”

Lam also lambasted the office for lacking transparency. Basic information, including its operation costs, organization structure and the number of complaints it has received, has not been revealed to the public since its launch last year.

The Office of the Chief Executive has not responded to Apple Daily’s enquiry on the new appointments at the national security office.

