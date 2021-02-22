Look at the plight of Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang, Taiwanese people should cherish what they have, said Taiwanese activist Cheng Chu-mei ahead of the 74th anniversary of the Feb. 28 incident.

Over 50 advocacy groups marched in Taipei on Sunday in commemoration of the then-Kuomintang government’s bloody crackdown of an anti-government uprising. The government deployed the military to quell unrest that spread across Taiwan, after officers shot peaceful petitioners. It resulted in thousands of civilian deaths.

Remembering the past is not for retribution and strife, said Cheng, director of the Nylon Cheng Liberty Foundation, one of the march’s organizers. The purpose of the memorial event is to keep walking towards a brighter future, she added.

Cheng is also the daughter of Cheng Nan-jung, a Taiwanese publisher who set himself on fire in 1989 to defend freedom of speech.

The theme of the event was to “demolish authoritarianism and build a new country.” The organizers demanded a democratic future for the self-governed island and a clearer separation between China and Taiwan.

“While we can still speak out, we should continue to do so,” said Cheng, who made a comparison to the situation in neighboring areas, including Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

