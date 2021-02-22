Hong Kong must be ruled by patriots, said a Beijing’s top official as he declared electoral reforms the top priority for the city.

In his first public speech since he was appointed as director of Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office in February 2020, Xia Baolong laid out principles of an electoral reform to ensure positions in the executive administration, legislature, judiciary and law enforcement agencies are held only by patriots.

Speaking at a video conference on “one country, two systems” with Hong Kong and Macau politicians in Beijing on Monday morning, Xia listed the criteria that define a patriot.

Those who relentlessly attack the central authorities, publicly advocate for Hong Kong independence, damage Hong Kong’s international reputation, demand foreign sanctions, violate the national security law and lobby for mutual destruction are not patriots, he said.

The most critical and pressing issue is to improve the electoral system, closing the legal loopholes. “It should fully respect the public’s democratic rights, but also defend the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xia stressed.

The reform should ensure all kinds of elections are fair, just and open, while effectively preventing people who oppose China and disrupt Hong Kong or agents of foreign anti-China forces from entering the administration, he added.

The second principle of the electoral reform is to respect China’s jurisdiction, said Xia. Central authorities must maintain thorough communication with the Hong Kong government throughout the process of reform.

Xia also pointed out that Hong Kong cannot simply copy or adopt foreign electoral systems. An electoral system that is based on Hong Kong’s situation, benefits national security and guarantees its long-term prosperity is the best system.

The senior CCP official also mentioned the need to implement an executive-led system, improve relations between legislature and the administration and improve HKSAR’s governance capability and efficiency. The government must consider how to stop conflicts and build consensus, focusing its energy on developing the economy and improving people’s livelihood.

Lastly, he emphasized that those who hold key powers and positions in the administration must be staunch patriots.

