The mother of a Chinese man jailed for allegedly running a doxxing website proclaimed her son’s innocence and accused authorities of making up evidence against him.

Niu Tengyu was among 24 people jailed last December for operating EsuWiki, a website that allegedly leaked the personal details of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s daughter in 2019. Niu was sentenced to 14 years in prison and will be released in September 2033 at the earliest.

“My son has been labeled a political criminal. Everyone ignores me as they don’t want to get involved … I can’t afford medicine even though I’m sick, and I don’t know if I can see my son again,” Niu’s mother told Apple Daily.

Niu’s mother said she received a note from her son last June, in which he said the government fabricated evidence against him. The note also alleged torture in custody.

“I have suddenly fallen into the deepest, darkest place, as though in a dream. I’m so scared and helpless. I know I am innocent, but I have no venue for redress, no place to defend myself,” Niu reportedly wrote.

“They beat me … Mom, if they beat me to death, you must take care. If there really is reincarnation, then I will be your son in my next life.”

In a 112-page ruling obtained by Apple Daily, a southern Guangdong court said Niu was guilty of hacking internet forums and “causing victims to harm themselves.” The judgment made no mention of doxxing or Xi’s daughter.

Human rights lawyer Wang Yu said that the defendant’s lawyers have been ordered to drop the case, and that it was difficult to hire new lawyers.

The high-profile case is currently on appeal, and courts are typically required to arrive at a result within three months. But due to new evidence in the case, it is hard to say whether there will be a retrial, Wang added.

