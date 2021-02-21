The protests at Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2019 and the subsequent police siege made the world pay attention to the city, said Aileen Calverley, cofounder of the advocacy group Hong Kong Watch.

Calverley, a veteran campaigner on Hong Kong issues, said it was the effort of protesters that finally convinced foreign officials and lawmakers to step in — for example, the United Kingdom offering a “path to citizenship” for British National (Overseas) passport holders.

“The PolyU incident was a humanitarian disaster, it made the whole world watch. The protesters’ sacrifices have pushed governments to help,” she told Apple Daily in an interview.

The campus protests had a “decisive” effect, Calverley recalled, which led to around 60 Canadian lawmakers approaching her in the aftermath to voice concern.

Founded in 2017 by Calverley and four others, Hong Kong Watch is a group based in the United Kingdom that “monitors threats to Hong Kong’s basic freedoms, the rule of law and autonomy as promised under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle,” according to the group.

Calverley said it was difficult to get Hong Kong onto the political agenda before 2017, noting that some young lawmakers in the U.K. had limited awareness of issues surrounding the BN(O) passport. The group later found prominent sponsors in the late Lord Paddy Ashdown, Lord David Alton and the last governor of Hong Kong, Lord Chris Patten.

Last year, the group mobilized more than 900 lawmakers from over 40 countries to sign a declaration opposing Beijing’s decision to impose a national security law in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Watch has been petitioning countries around the world to provide “lifeboats” for Hongkongers, Calverley said, citing Canada and Australia as examples.

She urged Hong Kong emigrants to be an active part of the community once they reached their new home. “You should at least vote, and you might become a local councillor in the future … to be an advocate for Hong Kong outside of our own community,” she said.

Calverley emigrated from Hong Kong to Canada in 1988 with her family. Despite her nostalgia, she said it was unlikely for her to return — especially with the national security law in place.

In the 1980s, many Hongkongers emigrated out of anxiety over the 1997 transfer of sovereignty, and some later returned to the city, Calverley said.

“This time the political situation has changed. I think many people won’t come back once they’re gone.”

Click here for Chinese version

