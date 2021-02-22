Changes to the voting system for Legislative Council polls and a new method to determine eligibility of candidates are among electoral reforms expected in Hong Kong as Beijing tries to stamp out opposition under the guise of ensuring those who govern the city are sufficiently patriotic.

Reforms are expected to include changing the proportional representation system used in direct LegCo elections to guarantee that the pro-establishment faction wins more seats, political sources told Apple Daily. Electoral boundaries may also be redrawn, with the five geographical constituencies split up.

The power to disqualify candidates, which now rests with returning officers in each constituency, may also become part of a new mechanism to review eligibility.

Maggie Chan, a National People’s Congress delegate from Hong Kong, is expected to propose the changes at the annual meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament in March. These would include the introduction of a national law on the qualifying criteria for Hong Kong’s public officials, and the establishment of a committee to review these.

While he was unaware of the details of the proposed reforms, it was clear the decision to postpone last year’s Legislative Council election was not — as the government claimed — due to COVID-19 fears, but was a way to stop the pro-democracy camp winning a parliamentary majority, said political scientist Ivan Choy.

Proportional representation in LegCo elections was introduced to frustrate the rise of the Democratic Party, but inevitably led to smaller parties gaining seats, he said. Now, Beijing had changed its objective and was seeking to prevent radical groups from gaining seats, he said.

In a speech in Beijing today, Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong & Macau Affairs Office, listed the criteria that define a patriot who is suitable to govern Hong Kong.

Those who relentlessly attack the central authorities, publicly advocate for Hong Kong independence, damage Hong Kong’s international reputation, demand foreign sanctions, violate the national security law and lobby for mutual destruction are not patriots, he said.

The most critical and pressing issue is to improve the electoral system, closing legal loopholes. The system “should fully respect the public’s democratic rights, but also defend the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xia said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play