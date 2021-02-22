Taiwan is conducting a series of military drills this week in the wake of recent incursions by mainland Chinese warplanes into the self-ruled island’s airspace.

The island’s air forces on Monday staged a search and target tracking exercise over the Central Mountain Range while naval ships conducted an exercise to counter airborne assault in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

The area has seen frequent incursions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army warplanes for months. On Sunday, 11 PLA warplanes crossed Taiwan’s ADIZ and flew near the Pratas Islands controlled by Taipei in the South China Sea.

Taiwan’s military is also conducting a live-round missile exercise off its shores from Monday to Friday, its defense ministry said.

The skies over the waters off Kaohsiung, Chiayi, Hualien, Taitung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu have been marked as shooting areas for anti-air artillery and missiles, according to the ministry.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, a research center for Taiwan’s homegrown weaponry, will test its missiles in the waters off the eastern city of Taitung.

