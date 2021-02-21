A Hong Kong advocacy group based in the United Kingdom has rejected accusations by the police tying its operations to Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai.

Activist Finn Lau, founder of the U.K.-based group Stand With Hong Kong, called the allegation false and absurd.

Lai was arrested last week — while in jail — under the national security law, with police reportedly saying that he colluded with foreign forces as a core member of SWHK. Police also arrested 29-year-old legal assistant Chan Tsz-wah, who was accused of conspiring with Lai and Lai’s former aide Mark Simon to campaign for international sanctions on China and Hong Kong.

Lau said that his group had no connection to Lai, Chan or Simon. SWHK will not be cowed by political oppression and will continue to push back against the Chinese Communist Party, he told Apple Daily in a text message.

SWHK’s sister organization Project Hong Kong Trust also denied any involvement with Lai.

The two groups both said they were operated by volunteers.

Andy Li, one of the Hongkongers jailed in mainland China for illegal border crossing, had been a volunteer for SWHK but his participation ended on June 30 last year, the group said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play