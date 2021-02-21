Since Hong Kong’s opposition lawmakers resigned en masse in November, the city’s legislature has struggled to keep up its role to properly scrutinize the government’s agenda and to provide checks and balances, an analysis by Apple Daily has found.

Excluding Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s policy speech and two Q&A sessions, proceedings had to be halted in eight of the nine meetings of the full chamber because attendance fell below the legal requirement. A total of 35 minutes of meeting time was lost to quorum calls while a bell was sounded to summon more absent councillors.

While those meetings were shorter — between two and five hours, rather than as long as eight hours before — the lack of demand for allotted questions led to some slots being wasted, and the chamber failing to ask hard questions of the government, the analysis found.

A compliant Legislative Council will allow the government to make more missteps that will, in the long term, cause public discontent to accumulate, said former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan. “It will become a time bomb of public grievances that will build up until at some point, it blows up again,” he said. “Post-handover history keeps repeating itself.”

The Basic Law stipulates that the quorum for a meeting of the whole council must not be less than one half of the total number of Legislative Council members. Quorum calls were frequently used by the pro-democracy faction as a filibustering tactic to prolong meetings and delay debate around controversial bills.

A total of 145 written questions were raised by lawmakers across those nine meetings, typically covering livelihood issues, anti-epidemic work and initiatives to assist various professions. However, in two of the sessions, the quota for questions was not used up.

In eight of the meetings with oral questions, Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong’s Ben Chan was the most enthusiastic inquisitor: asking a total of three questions. However, these were not related to the epidemic that Hong Kong people are most concerned about. Instead he asked about protection for Hong Kong buyers of overseas properties, abandoned vehicles on the road, and transportation research.

In November 2020, four pro-democracy lawmakers were disqualified after being deemed ineligible to stand for election because of their previous political conduct. The disqualifications led the remaining 15 pro-democracy lawmakers to resign in solidarity, leaving the legislature without a functioning opposition.

